Broncos meeting with top QB prospects at Scouting Combine

The Broncos are looking for more out of their wide receivers heading into the 2022 season, but any gains they make at that spot will be harder to spot if they don’t find the right quarterback to run the offense.

Teddy Bridgewater is headed for free agency and Drew Lock has failed to seize the job in his first three seasons, so the team is in the market as the offseason gets rolling. One avenue to address the position would be the draft and the team is doing some homework on that front at this week’s Scouting Combine.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos were scheduled to meet with Kenny Pickett of Pitt, Matt Corral of Ole Miss, and Malik Willis of Liberty in Indianapolis on Monday night. All three quarterbacks are mentioned as potential first round picks, although none has been anointed as the kind of sure thing that vaults to the very top of draft boards.

The Broncos own the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft.