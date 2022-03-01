Browns have expectation Baker Mayfield will be team’s QB in 2022

Getty Images

The Browns didn’t extend Baker Mayfield‘s contract a year ago when the quarterback became eligible for a long-term deal. Thus, Mayfield could play the 2022 season under the fifth-year option at $18.86 million.

The question for the Browns really isn’t whether they want to give Mayfield a contract extension this offseason but whether Mayfield will be their quarterback in 2022? Mayfield played through a left shoulder injury and had the fewest passing yards (3,010), the fewest touchdowns (17) and the lowest passer rating (83.1) in his career.

General Manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, that nothing has changed in terms of his expectation Mayfield will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022.

Berry doesn’t see Mayfield being in the final year of his contract as an issue, pointing out other players have played well in the same situation. He also indicated the Browns feel Mayfield’s issues last season were injury-related.

But Berry also didn’t rule out adding competition at the position. If nothing else, the Browns will have to think about their quarterback situation for 2023. They could use the franchise tag on Mayfield in 2023 if he plays well, but what if he doesn’t?

Mayfield had surgery on his left shoulder Jan. 19 to repair a torn labrum. He is rehabbing in his hometown of Austin, Texas.