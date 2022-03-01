Bruce Arians: Buccaneers won’t accommodate Tom Brady, if he wants to play for a new team

Posted by Mike Florio on March 1, 2022, 3:07 PM EST
Tom Brady is retired. Unless he isn’t. In recent days, a sense has emerged that he specifically has retired from the Buccaneers, and that he’d perhaps like to play somewhere else.

If that’s the case, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians won’t be inclined to facilitate any such attempt.

Nope,” Arians told reporters at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Bad business.”

Asked what it would take to get Brady, Arians said, “Five No. 1’s.”

Brady may have a different opinion, especially since he originally signed a two-year deal before extending it by a season in 2021, primarily for cap reasons. Also, it ultimately may not be the head coach’s call as to whether the Buccaneers show gratitude to Brady by making it easier for him to leave, if that’s what he eventually wants.

Arians doesn’t believe that’s what he’ll eventually want, based on what he said when asked whether the door is open on a Brady return.

“He slammed it shut when I talked to him,” Arians said.

Of course, Arians may not have the best ability to read Brady. Arians, after all, went from saying he’d be shocked if Brady retires to, just a few weeks later, saying he’ll be shocked if Brady comes back.

It’s Brady who said “never say never” and, more importantly, that he isn’t sure how he’ll feel when June or July roll around.

Bottom line? If he decides he wants to play for a new team, Brady will find a way to make it happen. And the Buccaneers shouldn’t try to stand in his way.

26 responses to “Bruce Arians: Buccaneers won’t accommodate Tom Brady, if he wants to play for a new team

  2. LOL!

    This is hilarious. Brady being so selfish, he’s just trying to leave a huge hole in his path out the door, not caring about who he screws over in the process.

  5. I’ve gotten the sense over the last year that Bruce is usually the last guy who knows what’s going on with his own team.

    Just as Trent Dilfer is the luckiest QB to ever win a Lombardi, Bruce Arians is the luckiest coach. Simply a matter of being in the right place at the right time.

  6. Arians and Tampa wouldn’t have a championship without him. If Tom Brady wants to go elsewhere, you make it happen. If not, you can forget any major FA wanting to go there ever again.

  7. Why does Arians need to make it easy? He knows Brady would be playing in the NFC and would be competition.

  8. Arians is a joke and a blowhard. He’s clueless. The bandwagon Bucs fans will turn on him soon.

  9. By “easy”, he may mean release. No team is that dumb as to not get significant trade compensation for a player that will never suit up for their team again.

  11. Tampa has his rights so if he wants to play elsewhere they would need to be compensated. It’s really that simple.

  14. Brady did this to himself. He’ll be off the whole year and who knows if he tries to comeback. If he comes back, it will be for the attention he receives.

    He’s been scrambling around looking for ways to talk about himself now for 2 years and by moving to TB, he’s finally done that, but now Tampa will pay for it for a decade.

  15. Arians looks like a super villain in those tight little hats he likes to wear.

  16. Why shouldn’t the Bucs stand in his way? If this was someone else and not Brady would that someone else get a free pass to go wherever he wants without some type of compensation? Of course not. Why should Brady be able to get a free pass to leave and go elsewhere??
    Bruce is a clown but he is right on this issue.

  17. Doesn’t matter who Brady plays or doesn’t play for, Tams are going to repeat. Start preparing yourselves now

  18. Bady should come back and absolutely tank the season, get BA fired, hit free agency and play for the 49ers in 2023.

    Two can be DB’s.

  20. So, Brady extended his contract by 1 year to help the Bucs with their cap situation and now the Bucs are going to penalize him for helping them out?

    Sounds bush league to me.

  21. Arians is a blowhard who should have reutred already. What was the recored before TB12 got there?? Yeah, terrible

  23. LA Rams calling. They know Stafford isn’t their future. TB can lead LA for another 7 years.

  24. This is why Brady decided he’d had enough of Tampa…Any other questions? I thought not

  25. If Brady wants out of Tamps it us because they are no longer a super bowl team. What a team player!!!

