Buccaneers announce three coaching staff additions

The Buccaneers announced three additions to their coaching staff along with a few changes in responsibilities for returning coaches on Tuesday.

Bob Sanders has been hired as the team’s outside linebackers coach with Larry Foote moving from that spot to working with the team’s inside linebackers. Mike Caldwell was in that role in 2021, but he left to become the Jaguars defensive coordinator.

The Bucs also announced that John Van Dam will go from assistant tight ends coach to tight ends coach. Rich Christophel had been the tight ends coach, but he will move to a senior offensive assistant role.

Defensive quality control coach Joey Fitzgerald and offensive quality control coach Jeff Kastl are the other new hires. Tim Atkins is moving from defensive quality control coach to a defensive/special teams assistant role.