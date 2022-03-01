Carson Wentz working out with Colts receivers despite uncertain future

Getty Images

Quarterback Carson Wentz may not have a future with the Colts, but that isn’t stopping him from working out with his current teammates.

Wentz posted pictures of a workout with wide receivers Dezmon Patmon and Michael Pittman Jr. on Monday. Wentz captioned the shots “another day at the office with the guys.”

With March 18 approaching, there’s plenty of speculation about how many days Wentz has left as a teammate of those guys. Wentz’s entire $22 million base salary becomes guaranteed that day and he’s also due a $6.29 million roster bonus.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported ahead of the Super Bowl that the Colts are expected to trade or release Wentz before that point. The former option would be the preferable one, but it may be a difficult one to pull off given the way the last two seasons have played out for the quarterback.