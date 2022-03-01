Chiefs “likely” to use franchise tag on Orlando Brown as sides work on long-term deal

Getty Images

The Chiefs didn’t give up as much as they did — a package of picks that included their 2021 first-rounder — for a one-year rental of left tackle Orlando Brown. The expectation always was that the Chiefs would sign Brown to a long-term deal.

That’s still the expectation, but the Chiefs don’t appear close to getting a deal done by the March 8 franchise tag deadline. So the team “likely” tags Brown if they can’t get a contract agreed to by then.

“With Orlando, I’m sure that’s likely,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said Tuesday, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “We’re going to work hard to get a deal with him.”

The franchise tag carries a projected $16.5 million price tag.

Brown, 25, made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Chiefs. It was his third Pro Bowl in four seasons.