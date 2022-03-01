Commanders promote four coaches

Getty Images

The Commanders announced the promotions of four coaches.

Offensive quality control coach Todd Storm now is assistant tight ends coach; offensive quality control coach Luke Del Rio has the title of assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive quality control; defensive quality control coach Vincent Rivera has become assistant linebackers coach/defensive quality control; and coaching intern Cristian Garcia now is defensive quality control coach.

Storm is entering his fifth season in the NFL and his third with Washington. Storm spent the 2018-19 seasons with the Panthers assisting on the offensive side of the ball, specifically working with tight ends.

Del Rio is entering his third season coaching in the NFL and his third in Washington. He previously coached tight ends and quarterbacks at Santa Margarita Catholic High School.

Rivera now is in his sixth NFL season and third with the Commanders.

Rivera joined Washington after spending two seasons with the Panthers as a defensive quality control coach. In his role with Washington, Rivera breaks down game film, analyzes opponent tendencies and assists in the preparation of the defensive game plan.

Rivera also worked as a football operations intern for the Panthers during the 2017 season.

Garcia began his NFL coaching career last season with Washington. He spent the 2020 season working with Georgia Tech’s staff as a graduate assistant having a quality control role.