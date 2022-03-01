Dak Prescott had surgery on non-throwing shoulder

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy revealed the procedure today while talking to reporters at the Scouting Combine.

McCarthy said the Cowboys have “no concern” about Prescott’s injury and that they’re confident he’ll be a full participant in the offseason program.

Injuries have been a significant concern for Prescott. His 2020 season was cut short because of a compound right ankle fracture, and in 2021 he suffered a right calf injury and saw his play decline after returning from that. Now the left shoulder injury can be added to the list of issues.

But from McCarthy’s comments today, the Cowboys consider it a relatively minor issue, and they’re expecting Prescott to be healthy this year.