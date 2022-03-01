Deshaun Watson’s personal quarterback coach criticizes Houston’s receivers from 2020

March 1, 2022
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson didn’t play in 2021. So how good will he be, if/when he plays in 2022?

His long-time personal quarterback coach, Quincy Avery, addressed that issue in a podcast appearance on Monday. In propping up Watson, Avery also tore down Watson’s teammates from the 2020 season.

“[People] might have forgot that his last year in Houston, when he played, he was carrying like three guys who could have been working at your local Walmart at the receiver position and he went absolutely berserk,” Avery told Ryen Russillo, via the Houston Chronicle. “If he gets on a team with any sort of talent around him, somebody’s going to have to really watch out.”

They’ll have to watch out because, as Avery tells it, Watson may be better than ever before.

“Deshaun is throwing the ball better than I think I’ve ever seen him throw a football,” Avery said. “And, I’m not just saying this, but he’s super healthy, he’s super focused, he’s super locked in. When it comes to like putting on his cleats, walking on a field, Sunday at one o’clock? The first time that he does that, I think that people are going to be reminded very, very quickly that Deshaun Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.”

Jordan Palmer, who also has been working with Watson, expressed similar confidence (without, apparently, attacking his teammates).

“I think he plays this year, and I don’t even know what team he goes to and he’s a top three MVP candidate this year, 100 percent,” Palmer told Russillo. “People forget, this is one of the best players in the league with a chance to be the best. Deshaun is not a solid quarterback. He’s not a guy who’s had a good run. This is a gangster. The way he unites a room, the way that he shows up, the way he prepares. . . . People don’t realize this guy’s study habits, and the way he prepares. He’s not [just] a baller. He’s not [just] a guy who runs around and makes plays. He’s as sophisticated of a learner as I’ve been around. I don’t even care what team he goes on. He’s a top three MVP candidate this year.”

It still remains to be seen where Watson lands, and when. Off-field issues arising from last year’s rash of allegations continue to complicate the situation. Through it all, it takes only one team to strike a deal with the Texans, regardless of whether the criminal or civil allegations haven’t been resolved.

17 responses to “Deshaun Watson’s personal quarterback coach criticizes Houston’s receivers from 2020

  1. Ironic Avery says this, because if it weren’t for Watson employing him as his personal QB coach and voicebox, he’d be working in a Walmart as well.

  2. That Avery is a classy guy. The receivers could have been Walmart employees??? Tomorrow he’ll probably be blaming them for Watson’s moral failures as well.

  5. I have no respect for people that try to build themselves up by tearing others down.

  6. Rich entertainers can do creepy, illegal stuff and just keep on going apparently. If this guy did this stuff he should be in just as much jeopardy as if any of the rest of us did not just separated from a wee bit of his mountain of money.

  7. Top two:

    WR Brandin Cooks 81 catches for 1,150 yards, 6 td
    WR Will Fuller 26 53 catches for 879 yards, 8 td, & 1 rush for yards and 0 td

    Not terrible.

  8. If he such a leader, and all this great stuff, then why sign a contract extension, then demand a trade the following season? You can’t just look at the last year receivers, he also had Deandre Hopkins, Will Fuller (often injured), Brandon Cooks, etc. A lot of his stats came in garbage time when his team was down. Even when his defense was good, he didn’t carry teams far. He’s a good quarterback but stop trying to make him on the same level as Mahomes.

  10. Nice way to make Watson even more lovable. His receivers might have been his only lifeline.

  11. Brandon Cooks, Will Fuller, Randall Cobb, Kenny Stills – not exactly a scrap heap

  14. If he means Cooks, Cobb, and Fuller then he’s an idiot. If he means Coutee, Stills, and Hansen then he is right.

  15. It’s a toss-up whether Watson or Murray has the most disfunctional agent/manager. Talk about clueless. Even if/when Watson goes to another team, everyone will wonder if they’re going to be tossed under the bus next. No one sees himself quite the way others do, but most of us are not as oblivious as Watson and Murray.

  17. followdamoney says:
    March 1, 2022 at 10:48 am
    Deshaun has bigger problems than his receivers right now…
    ===========================================================================
    I disagree, his “receivers” are his biggest problem.

