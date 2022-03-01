Frank Reich says Colts are still in process of evaluating Carson Wentz

Getty Images

Colts coach Frank Reich had no update today on the status of quarterback Carson Wentz, whose late-season struggles appear to have him on the chopping block.

“We’ll continue the evaluation process,” Reich said. “In this business everybody and everything get evaluated every year. And the second thing we know is head coach and quarterback get the most scrutiny.”

Wentz got plenty of scrutiny after his disastrous play in the season finale, when the Colts lost to the Jaguars and were eliminated from playoff contention. And Reich got scrutiny because he was the driving force behind the Colts’ decision to trade for Wentz, a trade that cost the Colts their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

“I believe in Carson. I stuck my neck out for him,” Reich said today.

Reich said the Colts do believe Wentz improved in 2021 over his terrible final season in Philadelphia in 2020. But he likely didn’t improve enough for the Colts to think they can win with Wentz in 2022.