George Paton: We need better QB play, so we’re going to be aggressive

March 1, 2022
The Broncos are firmly in the market for a quarterback with Aaron Rodgers presumably at the top of the list if he chooses to leave the Packers.

But because Rodgers is under contract with another team, Denver General Manager George Paton cannot talk about Rodgers publicly.

Still, the two-time defending MVP is the proverbial elephant in the room whenever Broncos personnel gets asked about a quarterback. Speaking to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Paton said, “We just want the best guy.”

“We don’t care if it’s free agency. We don’t care if it’s the draft. We don’t care if it’s a trade,” Paton said. “We’re going to exhaust all options to try to get the best guy for the Broncos.”

To that end, Paton noted that finding the right quarterback is always a priority until it happens.

“It’s the most important position in sports, so we’re always looking,” Paton said. “And we do have Drew Lock under contract, we have ‘Rip’ [Brett Rypien]. But we’re always looking. And we’re gonna [leave] no stone unturned to find that guy. We know we need better play out of the quarterback position, so we’re going to be aggressive.”

If things don’t work out in trading for Rodgers, there are other veterans on the market like San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo. Or they could turn to someone like Mitchell Trubisky in free agency. Or the Broncos could draft a QB, as they currently have the No. 9 overall pick.

“We’ll sit down with all of them, obviously, watch them compete with other really good quarterbacks,” Paton said. “And this class is an interesting class. You have five or six talented guys and they’re all different. So we all need to really hone down and sort it out and stack them and see who’s best for the Denver Broncos, if we go that direction in the draft.”

Whether or not the Broncos end up acquiring Rodgers, it certainly appears as if they’ll have someone new behind center when the season opens in September.

24 responses to “George Paton: We need better QB play, so we’re going to be aggressive

  1. Translation: Will trade the #9 and a whole lot more for Rodgers, please please please trade with us. Unfortunately for the Broncs, this isn’t the year for finding an immediate impact franchise QB via draft.

  2. Prima Rogers is only going to Tampa Bay or SF, the two teams with enough talent to win a Super Bowl and mask his fading skills along the way;

  3. If Rodgers stays with the Packers (which he might do just for spite), look for the Broncos to make a strong push for Kirk Cousins. Unless Russell Wilson hits the market, Kirk is the best QB available who doesn’t have 22 civil complaints against him. The Broncos are ready to win now and there are no win-now quarterbacks available in the draft or free agency.

  4. When Paton talks about “we” are leaving no stone unturned, that “we” had better not include John Elway, or you’ll end up with Drew Lock 2.0 — or worse!

  5. We have just your guy George, give us Jeudy and four first round draft picks and he’s all yours.

  6. Just remember to teach the QBs how to make a tackle attempt after an interception …

  7. That division will be just filthy if they land AR… They had three playoff caliber teams last year! I still don’t know how the Raiders pulled that off, considering all the crap that team went through, but they did! So, they could actually be stronger with their new regime next year as well…

  8. Call the Giants, I hear they have a QB that they would like to unload on some suckers.

  9. Cousins would be my choice but expensive. At least him and Jimmy have some longevity. Rogers not so much. It’s not like they are a SB contender work to do, o and d line, lbs, no ownership hot mess on Federal and 17th

  11. Biscuit will go here or the Giants. Everybody is waiting to see what will happen with Jimmy G and Rodgers

  12. The sad truth is Trubisky, Wentz or Mayfield would be an upgrade for the Broncos.

  14. There are a few interesting QB’s in play. Rogers, Wilson, Cousins, Watson and Maybe even Brady. And I probably left someone out. If Rogers doesn’t leave GB it is not like the cupboard is bare. If you are seriously QB hunting and have the cash, you can find one capable of getting the job done. Even some of the second tier guys might work. Remember Nick Foles?

  15. The pity for the Broncos, they made their bed and now they must sleep in it… They passed on taking on both Mac Jones and Justin Fields last year because they hoped to get THE SELF-CENTERED DIVA RODGERS if he could get out of living up to the contract he signed just two years before.. and they are still hoping to get him this year but Green Bay is not going to let him leave even if he retires… he owes them two more years… They could have had a real future with either QB they could have drafted last year but they blew it BIG-TIME… waiting on the DIVA Rodgers who chokes in the big games…

  16. I would draft 3 or 4 QBs every year before I traded significant draft capital for Rodgers and gave him the biggest QB paycheck in NFL history just to have to deal with him and his constant shenanigans.

  17. Honestly I’d take Jimmy G as a bridge QB. Nothing in the draft and Rodgers is too expensive and a diva.

  18. enough talent to win a Super Bowl and mask his fading skills along the way;
    —–
    Dude is playing the best ball of his career, has back to back mvp’s, and this guy still thinks his skills are fading. Too funny.

  19. Bad year to try to upgrade the QB position. Nothing in the draft looks to be an immediate starter and not worthy of a 1st or 2nd round pick. Free Agent market is really just Trubisky only because he is relatively unknown and some team will stretch for him. Niners are in a Superbowl window don’t see them letting Jimmy G go and put everything on Lance, also they don’t have the capital to trade for Aaron. Going for Cousins is a mistake that spells mediocracy for however long is his new contract. Also, crab legs might be healthy enough and probably cheap but is it an improvement in talent. So Denver’s only real option as the continually state how desperate they are is to throw a lot, like 3 ones and other picks, to pry Aaron or Russ away from their teams.

    Usually teams desperate for QB’s make bad decisions, grossly over pay (Vikings) or waste a high pick for a so so QB that costs the team for many years. Smart move trade the 9th pick to build capital to move up in next years draft.

  22. I remember Denver fans telling us it was their defense that won the SB and they don’t really need a QB. They haven’t made the playoffs since their SB run, 7 years ago.

  23. Surprised that Tommy’s media machine hasn’t tried getting him linked with the Bronco’s gig yet.

  24. Watching Schumer’s boring biblical times offense the past two years was painful. Lock never stood a chance to develop, and now he’ll be a career backup. Hackett’s offense looks to match up to Mariotta’s skill set. I wouldn’t be surprised if Paten goes that route.

