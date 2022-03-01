J.C. Tretter: Turning the Scouting Combine into a TV show is not to the players’ benefit

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 1, 2022, 12:29 PM EST
The players at the Scouting Combine are not yet in the NFL and therefore not yet members of the NFL Players Association. But the NFLPA still has some thoughts on the Combine, and in general, the union is not a fan of the way the league trots out prospective players for a TV audience.

NFLPA President J.C. Tretter said that the league seems more interested in using the Combine as content for NFL Network than in doing what’s best for the next generation of NFL players.

“As it has shifted to being made a reality TV show, and been shifted away from its original need, it’s become less and less valuable,” Tretter told the New York Times. “Making it a prime time television event, pushing it late at night, is another instance where it’s not to the players’ benefit that they have to go out there and perform, and their draft stock relies on good performance.”

The NFLPA has long opposed the Combine and has told players that they should feel free to skip it, but few players do. As much as the union, agents and players may dislike the Combine, players still hope they can perform well enough to improve their draft stock. And the NFL will continue to turn those players’ efforts into one of its most popular offseason TV shows.

12 responses to “J.C. Tretter: Turning the Scouting Combine into a TV show is not to the players’ benefit

  3. 100% agree. Stop putting crappy bands the 50 + drunk crowd enjoys out there at halftime too. It’s embarrassing.

  4. If you want to continue making the money you’re making, as well as the athletes, then it doesn’t matter. This will happen. It will generate more revenue. And the rising tide will lift everyone’s boats and pockets. And that I am sure you are ok with Mr. Tretter.

  5. If someone doesn’t like what the Combine or any other NFL content has become, the best response is not to watch.

  6. It may not be in the players best interest however it would definitely be in the NFLs best interest. The NFL would film and air a players bathroom habits if they thought they could profit from it.

  7. Playing on Monday night and Thursday night isn’t to the players benefit either, except it brings in gobs of money and drives up salaries which is good for the players.

  8. JC has one priority…whatever the NFL does…complain about it and say how bad it is.

  9. It’s completely warped that athletes are now expected to compete – without compensation – in a prime time television event. Capitalism at its finest. Oh wait, it’s voluntary. I’m sure there are plenty of alternatives for future players to demonstrate they deserve to be a 5th round draft pick.

  10. supercharger says:
    Stop putting crappy bands the 50 + drunk crowd enjoys out there at halftime too.
    ————
    As someone who is a 50+ drunk I endorse this message.

  11. Took my son to the Combine 3 years ago. They had all fans in a couple upper deck sections, no cell phone use while seated in the bowl, no noise above a whisper, no food or drink in your seat. Hand out cheap headphone sets to allow you to listen to the NFL Network coverage. I love watching fast guys run so the 40 was cool. I wouldn’t go back!

  12. The kids are trying to make their name above other players. The Combine IS to the rookie’s benefit.

    Unfortunately for old veterans like the NFLPA management, these same rookies will be taking away his job. THAT’S why Tretter is against college kids getting more popular airtime than him. He has the SELFISH goal of protecting his own job security.

