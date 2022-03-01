Joe Schoen on trading Saquon Barkley: I’m open to everything

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen was a guest on PFT Live from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday and he said one of his chief priorities in his new job is to “get the cap in order” after decisions made over the last couple of years have left them in poor position on that front.

That appearance came on the same day that he held a press conference that featured a question about whether the team would be open to trading running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley is set to make $7.217 million under his fifth-year option and is coming off three straight seasons marred by injuries.

In response, Schoen again noted the team is not in “very good salary-cap health” while saying that he’s going to ” be open to the situations that are best for the New York Giants.”

“We’re still working through that, but I’m open to everything,” Schoen said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “Like whether it’s trading player for player; I’ll listen to anybody. If it’s trading a couple players — I’m not going to say the entire roster, [that] we’re open for business on the entire roster. But if anyone is going to call and they’re interested in any of our players. I’m certainly going to listen.”

While Schoen may be open to everything, there are some deals that are unlikelier than others. He said he doesn’t think 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney is “a tradable piece” and other teams may not be clamoring to give up assets of value for Barkley given how things have gone for him since his rookie season, but Schoen’s comments suggest they should give the Giants a call if they are interested in making a move.