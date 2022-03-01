Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray: All part of the business, we’re in a great place

Getty Images

Kyler Murray‘s agent Erik Burkhardt released a statement on Monday saying that the quarterback sent a proposal for a contract extension to the Cardinals and that it “is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize” a long-term relationship with Murray.

Burkhardt also represents Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who said on Tuesday that he was not aware the statement was coming and has not spoken to the quarterback since it was released. He said he’s spoken to Murray frequently, however, and that their relationship was in a “great place” right now.

“All our long-term goal here is to have Kyler be our quarterback. He understands that and he understands my view of him, how I feel about him,” Kingsbury said. “I’m gonna refer it back to the business side of things and that’s not something that I deal with. It’s all part of the business right now and things we’ll continue to work through.”

The messages from Murray’s side haven’t been quite as rosy as what Kingsbury laid out during his press conference and that’s unlikely to change if the two sides struggle to find middle ground.