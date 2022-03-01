Nathaniel Hackett looking for toughness, intelligence, accuracy in a QB

Getty Images

As Broncos G.M. George Paton detailed in his press conference, Denver is going to be aggressive to find its next franchise quarterback.

Of course, one option named Aaron Rodgers is still deciding whether or not to stay in Green Bay.

But new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has plenty of experience working with quarterbacks, and not just ones with the No. 12. So he has a clear idea of a few traits he likes to see in a signal-caller.

“I think for a quarterback, the most important thing is they have to be tough,” Hackett said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. “They have to be tough — mental and physical. The stresses they go through, just being able to stand in front of so many different people. Then you look at the physical aspect of it, to be able to take hits. Because even if it’s perfect, you’re going to get hit and it’s a long season. So it’s that form of toughness and then intelligence. The ability to be able to call a play. We have long play calls and to be able to understand the different defenses you’re going to [see] to get yourself into a perfect play. And then accuracy.

“Those are kind of the three top ones. And if you’re lucky, you get an athletic guy, too. But really, those are the four things we look for in a quarterback with a lot of other things that kind of go into it.”

Sound like anyone in particular?

Hackett also noted that he looks for the “it” factor in QBs, particularly when talking to incoming rookies at the Combine.

“That’s always so importantbeca because [you want] a quarterback that when he’s out there, he’s going to make other people better around him,” Hackett said. “So you’re trying to find that in different techniques, different things. You see how he presents himself in front of a group of a lot of people that he doesn’t know for the first time. And you want to make him feel a little uncomfortable, but at the same time have a little fun.

“And in the end, it’s about that intelligence to be able to get out there and process quickly because it’s the hardest position in all of sports, in my opinion. It’s unbelievable. So you want to be sure you make the right decision there.”

Whether or not Rodgers ends up with his former offensive coordinator in Denver, the Broncos appear likely to have a new quarterback behind center in September.