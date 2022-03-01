NFL finds 56 of 61 taunting calls met standard for penalty, so emphasis on rule is expected to remain

Getty Images

The NFL’s emphasis on taunting was not popular with anyone last season save the league’s decision-makers.

Officials threw 61 flags for taunting in 2021, the most in at least two decades, and an internal review found only five did not meet the league’s standard for a foul, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

Thus, the taunting standard is expected to remain largely unchanged, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told Seifert on Tuesday.

“We have to stand on sportsmanship,” Vincent said. “That was universally in agreement. . . . But there are areas we need to clean up.”

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt‘s taunting penalty against the Ravens in a Week 13 game is one of the five penalties that officials should not have called, Vincent said. Watt exchanged words with a Ravens player as he was walking away.

“We’re not looking for that,” Vincent told Seifert. “The referee can inject, separate them, give them an opportunity [to keep playing]. ‘Celebrate with your teammates’ was a phrase that was pretty clear. Don’t go back toward your opponent.”

Some clear cases of taunting went unpenalized, including Tyreek Hill flashing a peace sign at the Bills’ safeties before he scored. Hill was fined.