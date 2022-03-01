NFL prepares for inevitability of paying players to attend the Scouting Combine

Posted by Mike Florio on March 1, 2022
When it comes to the Scouting Combine, a reckoning is long overdue. The NFL is currently preparing for it.

In comments to Ken Belson and Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent has acknowledged the possibility of paying players to participate in the process.

“Based off the landscape of the sport environment, you have NIL, you’ve got the transfer portal, we have to be prepared for anything in the future,” Vincent said. “So I’m not taking that off the table. I would just say we have to be ready and prepared for all and to discuss all things.”

The question becomes how to properly set the stage for paying players. They aren’t yet represented by the union; thus, it becomes much harder to engineer the kind of collective action that would compel the league to comply. That said, agents and players came together last week, using the threat of boycotting Combine workouts to leverage the league to burst a loose and confusing bubble that would have applied to the proceedings.

Then there’s the reality that any money paid to the incoming players becomes less money that current players receive. The revenue generated by the Combine is shared by the league and the union. Thus, while prospective players will get nothing and like it, the current players have the salary cap increased by the money the Combine generates.

Regardless, the players deserve something for providing the running, jumping, throwing, and catching from which the broader machine profits. Especially now that 10,000 fans will be in the lower bowl, cheering on the participants and adding to the greater sense that the Combine has become as much or more about made-for-TV entertainment as it is about screening candidates for employment.

The iT’s A jOB iNTeRvIEw crowd needs to give it a rest. It’s a meat market. It’s de-humanizing. It’s excessive. It’s not a day or two devoted to sitting and speaking. It’s weeks of being interrogated and tested and scrutinized and whispered about and otherwise subject to the broader cloak-and-dagger gamesmanship in which all teams engage as they try to harvest the best possible players from each and every draft class.

Still, the televised aspects of the Combine aren’t about a job interview. They’re about providing NFL entertainment at a time when NFL games aren’t being played. It’s only fair that the people providing the basis for the entertainment will participate in the fruits of their labor.

  1. Good. They absolutely should be paid. The NFL is capitalizing off of their participation without providing them anything other than a handshake and a wink that they could be drafted. Why should they be required to give away their labor (aka the NFL’s product) without enjoying the spoils of the payout?

  3. It isn’t a job interview because it it was everyone would have to attend. As it stands now some don’t even show up and still get the best job. Also it was a job interview players would be protected from some of these ridiclious questions.

  4. You can put me in a literal meat market if I had the chance to earn what the vast majority of these players will in their short careers.

  5. Its almost pointless now. A large number of the prospects wont compete. They go there, get measured, and meet with teams. What is the point of going to the combine and not throwing (as a QB)? Might as well just ditch it altogether. Every player has their own pro-day. Just make the combine a job fair. The players go, and they meet with the teams. Thats it. The workouts are useless.

  6. I am surprised they weren’t paying players. It would seem that with the risk of injury, players would receive insurance cover plus a stipend for attending this organized league situation. I am sure the billions the league gets could allow them to pay several hundred to the player plus insurance on that day to cover risk of injury.

  10. “I attended the combine in 1998, I need to be compensated too!” This is what stuff like this opens up.

  12. The scouting combine should be eliminated entirely. It’s not a barometer for how good these players will be in the NFL, and it’s become just another money making scam. It’s nearly worthless.

    Get rid of it, and you won’t have to worry about paying anyone to participate. Problem solved.

  13. Absolutely the players should be paid… If you’re going to make advertising dollars on people watching these guys lift and run drills, of course they should be compensated for it.

  14. I’ve gone to the combine before and it may have been the most boring thing I’ve ever attended. Tickets to it are free and the people in the lower bowl will not be cheering. You are told to be quiet the whole time…it’s like being in church. It’s a good nap, kind of like when I have it on at home as background noise for my afternoon nap.

  15. Or simply require any player invited to the combine to attend or be barred from playing in NFL for life. If they fail a physical administered on-site they may be exempt. If not invited to combine, such player does not face repercussions, naturally.

  nedrig says:
    March 1, 2022 at 11:05 am
    This younger generation has it made – getting paid to interview.
    ————————————–
    I guess I don’t know about you, but none of my interviews were ever televised and had advertising rights sold for them…

  17. “The iT’s A jOB iNTeRvIEw crowd needs to give it a rest.” It is a job interview… their performance in college is their resume… a lot of teams don’t attend pro days because they don’t want to tip their hand. The combine is the only time a team gets to speak to the players. There are plenty of players in the past who have refused to participate in drills. Deion only ran the 40 and Lamar refused to run the 40.

  18. I guess I’m part of the iT’s A jOB iNTeRvIEw crowd. As longlivedansnyde said above — Give them a grand or two for expenses and forget about it. Players sit out at their own risk.

  19. Just hire an agency to do background checks at a top secret clearance level and these players will find out fast how easy they have it at the combine.

  20. Just eliminate the invite aspect & allow any college eligible player to attend…. Who cares who participates…. Let the younger hungrier players do all the drills VS the HEALTHY self entitled guys that don’t feel they have to do the drills & in turn, risk their spot in the drafting order….I bet they’d change their minds about not performing or showing up….

  22. It blows my mind that the NFL is able to generate any revenue from this. I’ll peruse the reports coming out and some of those measurables are good to know going into a draft, but people watch this?

