Nick Caserio: We’re day-to-day in terms of handling Deshaun Watson situation

It’s been more than a year since quarterback Deshaun Watson initially asked for a trade away from the Texans, but he remains under contract to the team despite not playing a snap during the 2021 season.

At a Tuesday press conference from the Scouting Combine, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio didn’t offer much of an update about when Watson and the Texans might finally be parting ways.

“We’re day-to-day in terms of handling that,” Caserio said. “Once the information becomes more relevant and prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization and we’re going to continue to do that here moving forward.”

Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits and a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, but there are thought to be teams willing to make a deal for him before they are fully resolved.