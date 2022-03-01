Report: Browns, Eagles planning joint training camp practices

Getty Images

It might feel like the offseason has just begun, but teams are already getting things in order for the 2022 season.

To that end, Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com reports the Browns and Eagles are planning to have joint training camp practices during the summer.

The sessions would be held at the Browns’ facility where the club holds training camp each year with fans in attendance. And the Browns and Eagles would then play a preseason game. According to the report, Philadelphia put in a request to the league to play in Cleveland during August. The game would likely be in the first or second week of the preseason.

The Browns hosted the Giants for a pair of practices during last year’s training camp. Most of Cleveland’s starters did not play in the preseason game that followed.

Philadelphia had joint practices with New England last year as well.

The Browns and Eagles last played in the 2020 regular season and are not slated to play again until 2024.