Report: Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to have shoulder surgery

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may be moving on to another team in the near future, but he may be heading to an operating room before that takes place.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Garoppolo is expected to have shoulder surgery soon. Garoppolo injured his shoulder in the team’s playoff win over the Cowboys, but remained the starter for their final two postseason games.

Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined until the summer as he recovers from the surgery. He was on the injury report with a right thumb injury in the playoffs, but does not need surgery for that issue.

While that would mean a limited role during offseason work, Schefter adds that there is still “significant” interest in Garoppolo from other teams in the market for a quarterback and that he is likely to be moved in a trade once the new league year is underway.