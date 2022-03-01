Rob Gronkowski working out regularly at Bucs’ facility, hasn’t told team if he’s retiring

Getty Images

Tom Brady is retired, but Rob Gronkowski‘s NFL future remains uncertain.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said today that Gronk is working out twice a week at the Buccaneers’ facility, and that the Bucs don’t know if Gronk is retiring or not.

Gronk becomes a free agent on March 16, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he wants to see what kind of contract offers are available to him. It’s possible that the Bucs could persuade him to come back without Brady, and it’s also possible that some other team could impress Gronk with an offer that convinces him to keep playing.

In 2019 Gronkowski announced his retirement, but after Brady signed with the Bucs in 2020, Gronk came out of retirement to join him. Gronkowski has previously indicated he wouldn’t want to play without Brady, but he now appears to be considering it.