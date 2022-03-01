Robert Saleh among coaches not at Scouting Combine

Getty Images

Add Jets head coach Robert Saleh to the list of NFL head coaches who won’t be at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Per multiple reports, Saleh and most of the team’s coaching staff will be at the team’s facility in New Jersey while the prospects are put through their paces. General Manager Joe Douglas and the team’s scouting staff will be in Indy and Saleh will participate remotely in meetings with players.

The Jets coaching staff coached one of the team’s at this year’s Senior Bowl, so they have had some in-person time with a number of aspiring NFL players already this offseason. The Jets own the fourth and 10th overall picks this year.

Rams head coach Sean McVay and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan are among the other coaches who won’t be in Indianapolis this week.