Russell Wilson: Seattle’s the place where I’m at right now and I love it

Getty Images

While Green Bay’s Aaron Rogers is assumed to be the first quarterback domino to fall in this year’s offseason, there’s another Super Bowl-winning quarterback in the NFC who might be changing addresses.

Things seemed like they’ve calmed down between quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. But there’s still a chance he could be moved if they fall apart again.

In a Tuesday interview on the TODAY Show, Wilson was asked by Craig Melvin — who identified himself as a Washington fan — if Wilson would ever consider playing on the East Coast. Wilson’s answer likely wasn’t all that satisfactory for Commanders fans.

“I love the East Coast, but I think the West Coast is better for me right now,” Wilson said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com. “I’ve got my whole family over here. I’m from Richmond, I know what you mean. I’ve got people hitting me up every day — all my friends and all that from the East Coast. But Seattle’s the place where I’m at right now and I love it and it’s great.”

Wilson missed three games with a finger injury in 2021 but compiled a 6-8 record in the games he played. Seattle finished with a losing record for the first time since Wilson took over as the team’s QB1 back in 2012.

Wilson was a Pro Bowler, having completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 183 yards and a pair of TDs.