Saints restructure Andrus Peat’s contract

The Saints have opened up some more cap space by reworking the deal of another one of their veterans.

Mike Triplett of ESPN reports that the team cleared about $8 million of left guard Andrus Peat‘s 2022 cap hit from the books by converting the majority of his base salary into a signing bonus. The Saints also added two void years to the end of the deal.

Peat is signed through 2024 with salaries of $11.825 million for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Peat went on injured reserve after tearing his pec in Week Seven of the 2021 season.

The Saints have also restructured the contracts of wide receiver Michael Thomas and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. The three moves have cleared about $34 million in cap space for New Orleans.