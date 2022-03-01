Sean McDermott: “Unrealistic” we’ll have Mitchell Trubisky back

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2022, 1:33 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
The Bills expect to have a different quarterback backing up Josh Allen next season.

Mitchell Trubisky filled that role for the 2021 season, but he’s set for free agency and there are multiple spots around the league where Trubisky could go for a chance to compete for a starting job this year. At a press conference from the Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that team is planning on Trubisky taking one of those opportunities.

“It’s unrealistic to think we could have him back, but I want him to go on and do great things for him and his family,” McDermott said, via Sal Capaccio of WGR 550.

One possible landing spot could be with the Giants as former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is now their head coach. They are far from alone on the hunt for a quarterback, however, and Trubisky is one of several dominos that will be falling in the coming weeks.

5 responses to “Sean McDermott: “Unrealistic” we’ll have Mitchell Trubisky back

  1. Trubisky to Pittsburgh. He’s a better fit for the offense they run, and he’s definitely better than the two yahoos they have on the roster.

  2. The fact that Trubisky has looked like a different QB in Buffalo shows how loaded the team has been. In any other roster, he will look average.

    ____

    He was 6 of 8 for 43 yards, 0 tds and 1 pick all season.

    Is that even average?

  4. While I wish the kid the best, he hasn’t shown anything. Having a season in which he threw all of 8 passes doesn’t mean much. I’d like to see him succeed elsewhere, but sitting a year behind a great QB doesn’t make you a great QB, or even a good one. He has a lot to prove. Anyone who signs him will be hoping he’s a quality backup, not the future of the franchise. He’ll either end up backing up a young QB who isn’t done yet (Giants, Panthers, etc) or he’ll be that faux “competition” for a rookie or second year guy that is going to start whether Trubisky does well or not.

