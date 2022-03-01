Sean McDermott: “Unrealistic” we’ll have Mitchell Trubisky back

Getty Images

The Bills expect to have a different quarterback backing up Josh Allen next season.

Mitchell Trubisky filled that role for the 2021 season, but he’s set for free agency and there are multiple spots around the league where Trubisky could go for a chance to compete for a starting job this year. At a press conference from the Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that team is planning on Trubisky taking one of those opportunities.

“It’s unrealistic to think we could have him back, but I want him to go on and do great things for him and his family,” McDermott said, via Sal Capaccio of WGR 550.

One possible landing spot could be with the Giants as former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is now their head coach. They are far from alone on the hunt for a quarterback, however, and Trubisky is one of several dominos that will be falling in the coming weeks.