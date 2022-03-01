Trent Baalke: Jaguars “always open for business” with first overall pick

Getty Images

The Jaguars have the first overall pick in the draft for the second consecutive year, but General Manager Trent Baalke said they’re not committed to using it themselves.

Jacksonville knew they were going to take quarterback Trevor Lawrence the moment they secured the top pick in 2021. This year’s draft board doesn’t have a clear-cut No.1 and Baalke was asked about the possibility of trading the pick when he met with the media at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

“You’re always open for business,” Baalke said, via Demetrius Harvey of SI.com

Baalke added that the Jags are “very comfortable with taking the pick as well” and the lack of that surefire No. 1 pick will likely limit the number of teams willing to pay a premium to make the leap into that slot.