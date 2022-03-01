Two weeks to Playmakers

Getty Images

In two weeks, Playmakers will show up in stores and arrive in mailboxes or on front porches.

Have you ordered yours? If you haven’t, now’s the time to do it.

Here’s the link for the various purchase options. The sooner you place the order, the sooner you guarantee that you’ll have one when the book is published.

With the official launch only 14 days away, we’re exploring various ideas and events surrounding the launch. Although my official post-Super Bowl policy remains that I’ll never travel again, I also never say never so never rule out the possibility of an actual book tour, not just a virtual one.

For more about the book, check out the attached video, from Tuesday’s Dan Patrick Show.