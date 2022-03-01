Vikings confirm Greg Manusky hire, finalize coaching staff

Getty Images

Kevin O’Connell’s first coaching staff in Minnesota has been set.

The Vikings announced six additions to the first-year head coach’s staff on Tuesday. Those announcements include confirmation that they’ve hired Greg Manusky as their inside linebackers coach.

Manusky spent three seasons as a player for the Vikings and has been a defensive coordinator in Washington and with the 49ers, Chargers, and Colts. He was most recently a defensive quality control coach at Kentucky.

The Vikings also announced the hiring of assistant wide receivers coach/offensive quality control coach Tony Sorrentino, assistant defensive line coach A’Lique Terry, defensive quality control coach Steve Donatell, offensive quality control coach Derron Montgomery, and pass game specialist/game management coordinator Ryan Cordell. Donatell is the son of Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

Assistant defensive backs coach Roy Anderson, wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, and assistant linebackers coach Sam Siefkes will remain with the team after being part of Mike Zimmer’s final staff.