Andy Isabella given permission to seek a trade

It looks like Andy Isabella is on his way out of Arizona.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Isabella has been granted permission to seek a trade.

Anderson reports Isabella’s agent Bradley Blank said, “I think we have all concluded, including the Cardinals that it might be best for Andy to get a fresh start.”

A second-round pick in 2019, Isabella appeared in 28 games over his first two seasons. But he played only eight games in 2021 and caught just one pass for 13 yards.

He was a healthy scratch for the team’s playoff loss to the Rams in January.

Isabella has 31 career receptions for 426 yards with three touchdowns in his young career.