Bobby Turner taking a year off after scheduled surgeries

A report Tuesday indicated 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner was stepping away from the team but not retiring. 49ers General Manager John Lynch filled in the blanks Wednesday.

Turner plans to take a one-season hiatus but is expected to return in 2023.

“Bobby makes it very clear, he’s coming back, and we make it very clear that he is always welcomed,” Lynch said at the NFL Scouting Combine, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

The 49ers hired former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn as assistant head coach/running backs coach in anticipation of Turner leaving to recover from “a couple” scheduled surgeries.

“He did one (surgery) last year and felt rushed with the rehab and all that and really wants to take care of it,” Lynch said of Turner.

Turner, 72, has worked with both Mike Shanahan and Kyle Shanahan in his legendary career.