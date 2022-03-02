Brett Veach: We certainly love Tyrann Mathieu and he loves being here

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is set to become a free agent when the new league year starts in March.

Since signing with Kansas City before the 2019 season, Mathieu has been a key piece of the club’s defensive unit and one of the team’s clear leaders. He’s recorded 13 interceptions and 27 passes defensed in 47 regular-season games for the Chiefs along with an interception and four passes defensed in nine postseason contests for the club.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach said he plans on meeting with Mathieu’s representation while in Indianapolis this week. But the team has already expressed to Mathieu a desire to keep him around, though that would have to be at the right price for both parties.

“After the Cincinnati game, we had a chance to talk,” Veach said, via ArrowheadPride.com. “We communicated that we certainly love Tyrann — and Tyrann loves being here.”

Head coach Andy Reid also said, “We all love [Mathieu]. I think that’s important.”

Mathieu played five seasons for the Cardinals and a year with the Texans before signing with the Chiefs.