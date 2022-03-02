Brian Gutekunst says Packers have not received any trade calls about Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst says the Packers have not heard from a single team about a potential Aaron Rodgers trade.

“Not at all,” Gutekunst said Tuesday. “Not at all. Not a single person.”

If that’s true it would be surprising, although it’s possible that teams are waiting until Rodgers signals publicly what his intentions are for the 2022 season. Rodgers has not said whether he wants to return to the Packers, play for another team, or retire.

But if Rodgers, the two-time reigning league MVP, does indicate he’d like to play elsewhere, there will be a great deal of interest in his services, and Gutekunst will be sifting through offers of multiple draft picks and players. It’s also possible that Gutekunst could refuse to trade Rodgers even if that’s what Rodgers wants, although taking a hard line like that could spur Rodgers to retire, walking away while the Packers get nothing back for him.

Gutekunst said he is hoping Rodgers makes his intentions known before the new league year starts on March 16.

“I would hope so,” Gutekunst said. “That’s obviously the start of the new league year. There’s a lot of decisions that have to be made before that, so that would be helpful. I would think we would know something before then.”

All of the Packers’ other offseason decisions are currently taking a back seat to Rodgers’ decision.

“Once we get the situation with Aaron figured out, everything will follow,” Gutekunst said.

That situation should get figured out within the next couple of weeks.