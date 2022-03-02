Chris Ballard “not quitting” on Parris Campbell

Getty Images

The Colts drafted wide receiver Parris Campbell in the second round of the 2019 draft with the hope that he’d become a major contributor to their offense.

Campbell has not been able to do that through his first three seasons, however. Various injuries limited Campbell to seven games as a rookie, a knee injury ended his second season after two games, and a foot injury left Campbell with just 15 career games under his belt when his third season came to an end.

Given that history, one might not blame the Colts for giving up that hope of Campbell providing a jolt to the offense but General Manager Chris Ballard said this week that the team isn’t throwing in the towel.

“I’m not quitting on Parris Campbell. But does it mean we’re going to sit here and count on him to be our No. 2 or 3 right away? No. We will add competition to the position,” Ballard said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

The Colts have question marks at receiver behind Michael Pittman, but they’ll need to have other answers lined up after three years of being reminded that Campbell isn’t a sure thing to help their cause.