Chris Grier on whether Tua Tagovailoa can be elite: I can’t say he can’t be

Getty Images

The Dolphins had interest in Deshaun Watson at the trade deadline in October. But General Manager Chris Grier said Wednesday “the door is shut on Deshaun.”

If Grier means what he says, the Dolphins are committed to Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa met with his new coaches — head coach Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell — at the team facility last month. Tagovailoa is working out in South Florida with his personal quarterbacks coach Nick Hicks.

“Mike and the staff have come in to do a lot of work, studied a lot of Tua, and they feel good about his developmental upside, what he can be and then the fit in the offense,” Grier said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I think we’re good with Tua.”

The quarterback drafted ahead of Tagovailoa in 2020, Joe Burrow, has played in a Super Bowl. The quarterback drafted immediately after Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, has made the Pro Bowl.

In two seasons, Tagovailoa has a 13-8 record as a starter. He has been up and down, with 27 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and an 88.8 passer rating.

Do the Dolphins believe Tagovailoa can become what the Bengals and Chargers already know their quarterback is?

“I can’t say he can’t be,” Grier said of Tagovailoa’s chance to become elite.

Maybe he will. Maybe he won’t. The Dolphins seem willing to give him another year to find out.