Dan Campbell still deciding whether to continue calling plays in 2022

Getty Images

When Lions head coach Dan Campbell shifted duties among his offensive staff midway through his first season, Campbell took over play-calling duties from then-offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

Lynn has since departed the franchise, landing with the 49ers offensive staff. And Campbell promoted tight ends coach Ben Johnson to OC after he had moved into a de-facto passing-game coordinator during the season.

But Campbell has yet to decide whether or not he’ll continue calling plays in 2022.

“I’m going to make that decision sometime between now and the first game of the season,” Campbell said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m just going to let this go as it goes and just get a feel of it. Let Ben go, let him fly and I’ll be involved and we’ll be talking about it. Where we go from here. How we build it. Where do the little things that we need to get better at and what we want to improve and what we kind of want to make our own. And then I’ll decide.

“I mean, I’ll decide at some point. But I’m not in any hurry with that, either. I just want Ben to do what he did toward the back end of the year and just let him go. Let him continue to grow and kind of make it our own. See where it goes.”

With Campbell calling plays for Jared Goff’s last six starts of the season, the quarterback completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,250 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions — good for a 101.8 passer rating. Goff’s career-high in passer rating is 101.1, which he recorded in 2018 when helping lead the Rams to Super Bowl LIII.