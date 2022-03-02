Dolphins discussing contract extension with Xavien Howard as promised

Getty Images

The Dolphins promised Xavien Howard they would revisit his contract this offseason after adjusting it last summer. They are living up to that promise.

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said, via Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel, that the team has had multiple talks with the cornerback’s representation about an extension.

“Xavien Howard will be here,” Grier said.

Howard held out of the team’s mandatory minicamp last June and then requested a trade before the Dolphins fully guaranteed his 2021 base salary of $12.785 million and added a maximum of $3.5 million in incentives. He has three years remaining on a five-year, $75.25 million extension he signed with the Dolphins on May 9, 2019.

Howard currently is due to make $12.975 million in base salary and count $16.358 million against the salary cap in 2022.

He made his third Pro Bowl in 2021, with 50 tackles, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, a sack and 16 pass breakups. In six seasons, Howard has 27 interceptions and 71 passes defensed.

“We’ve had several great conversations, on the phone and in person,” new head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. “I’m excited to coach the guy.”