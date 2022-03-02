Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier: Door is shut on Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The Dolphins were linked to a trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for much of last year, but nothing came to fruition and many wondered if the team plans to pursue a deal again this offseason.

According to General Manager Chris Grier, they won’t be in the market for such a deal. Grier said that the team is committed to Tua Tagovailoa and that they believe he will thrive in the offense being put together by new head coach Mike McDaniel.

As a result, Grier said the Dolphins have ruled out any bid for Watson this offseason.

“The door is shut on Deshaun,” Grier said, via multiple reporters.

The Dolphins are not the only team that was seen as a possible landing spot for Watson, who still faces civil lawsuits and a criminal investigation as he tries to find a new team. Texans head coach Lovie Smith said Wednesday that he’s hoping for a speedy end to Watson’s situation, but General Manager Nick Caserio said only that the team is going to take it day by day.