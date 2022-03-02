Eric DeCosta “very, very confident” J.K. Dobbins will be back to rookie form

Getty Images

The Ravens had big plans for their backfield heading into the 2022 season, but they had to change them before the year even got underway.

J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL in a preseason game to kick off a run of season-ending injuries before the opening week of the season. Gus Edwards tore his ACL and Justice Hill tore his Achilles, which left the Ravens to turn to players like Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray on the fly.

At a Wednesday press conference, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta talked about the hit that the Ravens took and offered some optimism about getting back to full strength in the backfield next season.

“It was certainly a big blow,” DeCosta said. “Losing J.K. and then Gus Edwards and then Justice Hill, all three of our guys, our mainstay players. Losing those guys in the span of two weeks was very, very challenging. Saying that, we are very confident that those guys will all come back this year and play winning football for us. J.K. specifically, obviously suffered a serious knee injury but he’s a young player, a hungry player, he’s got a great mindset and he’s been working very, very hard. We are very, very confident he’ll come back and be the type of player that he was two years ago.”

Dobbins ran 134 times for 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie, so a return to that form would be a welcome development in Baltimore.