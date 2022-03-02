Frank Reich: I’ve been talking to Reggie Wayne about joining the staff for four years

Getty Images

A report emerged last week that the Colts were strongly considering hiring one of the members of their Ring of Honor, Reggie Wayne, to be the club’s receivers coach.

Based on head coach Frank Reich’s comments at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, it appears that is close to happening.

“It would mean a lot. I’ve been talking to Reggie about possibly getting on staff for four years,” Reich said. “I mean, Reggie is a guy I have the utmost respect for, I’m just a big believer in him as a person and as a competitor, as a winner. If we can get that all locked up, I think it will be a big deal.”

Wayne is second on the team’s all-time list in receptions, yards, and touchdowns behind Marvin Harrison. He was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2018.

The Colts need a receivers coach after Mike Groh departed the organization to take the same position with the Giants.

“It hurts losing coach Groh,” Reich said. “Coach Groh wanted to make a move, we allowed him to make that move for some personal reasons that were good for his family.

“I’m excited for the prospect that we take that final step with someone like Reggie and I think he’ll bring a lot, not only to the individual receivers there about how to play the position but also just a mentality. That championship mentality that we want to have to go forward.”