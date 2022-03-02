George Paton: Urgency of quarterback search is at 10

Getty Images

The Broncos have plenty of good pieces in place. They don’t have a high-end quarterback.

On Tuesday, Broncos G.M. George Paton was asked to assess the urgency to address the quarterback position, on a scale of one to 10.

“I think it has to be a 10 for every team that doesn’t have that guy, that franchise guy,” Paton said. “We like Drew Lock. We liked what Teddy [Bridgewater] did last year, but we’re always looking. I think it’s a 10. Everyone needs that type of quarterback to get to where they need to go, and we’re no different.”

Paton later was asked to make his pitch to veteran quarterbacks who may eventually be recruited to Denver, via trade or free agency.

“I think we have a lot of weapons on offense,” Paton said. “I think we have three or four receivers that are really talented and that they’re only going to get better. We have two really talented tight ends. We have Javonte Williams as a runner. I think the weapons are there. . . . Then our defense, I think they were second or third in points allowed during the season. I think we have a lot going for us in regards to the weapons we have on offense and then our defense coming back and sustaining what they did last year.”

Although Paton didn’t come out and say it, he seems to be inclined to focus on a veteran not a rookie, given the challenge of projecting quarterback play from the college level to the NFL level.

“It’s really hard,” Paton said. “I don’t know what the stats are but it’s probably 50-50 that guys hit when you take them in the first round. You’ve got to dig into so many different things. You’re trying to do this over the course of the fall and the offseason and really get to know these guys. One, do they love ball? Two, are they smart enough to run what you’re doing? I mentioned the toughness. Are they talented enough? There’s a lot that goes into it. I think a lot depends on where they go as well. Are they positioned to put enough around them where they can have some early success? It’s probably the hardest thing we can do when you’re sitting in my seat.

Veteran or rookie, here are the traits Paton is looking for in a quarterback: “Number one is toughness. It’s a tough position. You’re taking a lot of hits. I think it’s the toughest position in sports. Obviously, you want the mental capability. They have to process so much at quarterback. Third would be accuracy. Just to deliver the ball on time to the right target and deliver it accurately.”

Accuracy becomes critical for Paton. Accuracy in selecting the right guy. Accuracy in getting him up to speed and using him properly. Accuracy in putting it all together and competing in one of the toughest divisions in all of football.