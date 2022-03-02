Giants releasing Devontae Booker

Getty Images

The Giants’ push to alleviate their salary cap troubles will include parting ways with running back Devontae Booker.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are releasing Booker from their roster. The move will clear $2.125 million from their cap, but will leave $1 million in dead money behind.

Booker signed a two-year deal with the Giants as a free agent last year. He played 16 games, made four starts, and ran for 593 yards on 145 carries. He also caught 40 passes for 268 yards and scored three overall touchdowns.

The Giants are also cutting tight end Kyle Rudolph in a move that will save them around $5 million in cap money. They still need to cut a lot more in order to get under the cap, so Booker and Rudolph are going to have some company.