Giants will wait to decide on Daniel Jones option

Getty Images

Plenty of things said by the Giants in connection with the hiring of G.M. Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll created the clear impression that the team is all in with quarterback Daniel Jones. However, Schoen told reporters on Tuesday that no decision has been made regarding whether the team will extend Jones’s rookie contract through 2023.

Appearing on PFT Live, Schoen elaborated on the decision to not yet make a decision.

“We haven’t been around him other than a couple weeks,” Schoen said. “The advantage that we have is that with [Brian] Daboll being a new head coach, the players will be in the building on April 4th. We’ll get to have a chance to have a minicamp the week before the draft. Again, we’re going to take our time with the process. We’re going to be around Daniel. We’re going to get the chance to see him throw and work with the guys that we have. We don’t have to have a decision until May 2nd. We’re going to be patient with that decision.”

Jones has been making a good impression so far, showing up early for workouts at the facility.

“He does have ability,” Schoen said. “He’s athletic, he’s got good arm strength, he’s played some good football in this league. His makeup is going to allow him to reach whatever his ceiling is. That makes me excited to work with him.”

Jones definitely is the guy for 2022. The Giants need to decide whether to make the commitment for 2023, or whether to let Jones enter a contract year — assuming the risk that he’ll play so well that the Giants would have to use the franchise tag to keep him off the open market.