Howie Roseman excited Jalen Hurts’ trajectory is still going up

Getty Images

After the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs in January, General Manager Howie Roseman said that quarterback Jalen Hurts has done enough to remain the team’s starter heading into next season.

Roseman’s message at the Scouting Combine isn’t any different. He was asked at a Wednesday press conference from the Scouting Combine whether he feels the same way and said “there’s no doubt about it” and that the team is headed into the offseason with eyes on maximizing his strengths.

During an appearance on PFT Live, Roseman discussed why he believes that Hurts is the right guy. Roseman said Hurts improved every year while making his way through stints at Alabama and Oklahoma and that he’s continued to do the same since moving to the NFL.

“When you see a trajectory that’s still going up and you still see the guy’s 23 years old, I think that’s what excites you,” Roseman said. “It’s our job to make sure he’s got good pieces in place and that he’s going to do whatever it takes to continue to improve as well.”

Including that playoff loss, Hurts has now started 20 games as a professional. His performance in those outings hasn’t always been great, but it has been enough to lead the Eagles to believe that bigger things are around the corner.