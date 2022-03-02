Jameson Williams: I’ll be a whole different monster once I’m back from ACL injury

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jameson Williams’ play in Alabama’s first 14 games of last season had him in good position to be the first wide receiver drafted, but an injury in their 15th game created some uncertainty about his outlook.

Williams tore his ACL in the national championship game and is now going through the rehab process. During a Wednesday appearance on PFT Live, Williams said that he’s been told he’s “ahead of schedule” in that work and that he’s been out of a brace and off of crutches for a couple of weeks.

He also said that he believes going through the injury and the recovery process will leave him in a better place as he kicks off his professional career.

“It’s something I wouldn’t change,” Williams said. “I feel like it’s going to make me into a whole different monster. Something that nobody’s ever seen, something that somebody can’t control.”

Williams may not be the first wideout off the board in April, but enough players have made a full recovery from torn ACLs to feel that his optimism about the future is well founded.