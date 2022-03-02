Jets plan to exercise Quinnen Williams’ fifth-year option

Getty Images

Some teams have tough decisions to make when it comes to exercising the fifth-year options on the contracts of their 2019 first-round picks, but the Jets aren’t among them.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams became a starter during his rookie season and has been one of the team’s bright spots over the last two seasons. Williams has 136 tackles, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during his time in the league.

Given all of that, Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said it didn’t take much contemplation before the team made its call to pick up the option.

“I don’t think that’s huge news,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The option would guarantee Williams a salary around $10.2 million for 2023, but the two sides could also work out a long-term extension that would change the financial outlook for that year and beyond.