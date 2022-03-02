Joe Schoen: Giants want to build through the draft, then reward our own

Getty Images

New Giants General Manager Joe Schoen plans to build his team primarily through the draft, and not free agency.

Schoen said that his goal is to draft well enough that the big contracts the Giants are signing are second contracts for their own players.

“Ultimately I’d like to build it through the draft and then reward our own” with new contracts, Schoen said, via NJ.com. “Free agency, it’s an unknown commodity when you’re signing somebody from outside the building and you don’t know their injury history, you don’t know how they learn, you don’t know what they do off the field … you can’t necessarily do all the research you need to do.”

The Giants have both the fifth overall pick and the seventh overall pick (thanks to last year’s trade with the Bears) in this year’s draft, plus all their own picks in every round and the Bears’ fourth-round pick as well. Schoen has good draft capital to start building up that roster.