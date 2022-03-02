John Lynch: TV interest flattering, but 49ers are where my heart is right now

Getty Images

49ers General Manager John Lynch has been one of the names bandied about as a potential announcing option for Amazon as they take over the Thursday night slate of games, but he won’t be leaving the team to return to the broadcast booth this year.

A recent report indicated Lynch met with Amazon and turned down an offer that would have greatly increased his current salary in order to stick with a 49ers team that he’s been helping to build since 2017. On Wednesday, Lynch explained why he made that decision.

“I came to this business because I was pulled by the opportunity to compete,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “I think we have a very good team, and I think we have an opportunity to get better. It’s flattering when people call, especially people whom you respect so much, old friends and whatnot, and show interest. You listen, but ultimately, I made a decision, my family made a decision, that this is where my heart is at right now, and that’s what I’ve always had guide me. So, I’m happy to be here, and that’s that.”

When it comes to the amount of money on the table, Lynch said he “can’t believe they’re paying that much for people that talk football” and those numbers may be why he one day reaches a point when his heart leads him back to that line of work.