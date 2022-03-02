John Lynch: We didn’t know and I don’t think Jimmy Garoppolo knew he’d need surgery

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is slated to undergo shoulder surgery soon, which was not something he or the team figured would be the case after falling to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Garoppolo suffered the shoulder injury in the win over the Cowboys in the Wild Card round. But despite that and a thumb injury, Garoppolo was still able to play for the rest of San Francisco’s postseason run.

In a Wednesday interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, General Manager John Lynch said Garoppolo’s postseason performance despite the injuries was “tremendous.”

“We didn’t know and I don’t think Jimmy knew [that he would need surgery]. I think he’s made a decision here in the last couple of days,” Lynch said. “The shoulder — I never like saying ‘minor’ when someone’s having surgery, but it’s a capsule issue in the back of his shoulder that you can try to rehab. But if it doesn’t get well with the rehab, then you go to the alternative route. And that’s what they’ve decided to do. So it’s going to take some time and he’s going to be fine.”

Lynch added that the 49ers are still “so fond” of Garoppolo and that there are “a lot” of teams that have interest in him.

Following the surgery, Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined until the summer. That means he would be limited in an offseason program for whatever organization decides to bring him in.

But once recovered, Garoppolo would still be a significant upgrade for several teams in need of a quarterback in 2022.