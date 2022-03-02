Jon Robinson: Titans meeting with Combine QBs they see a future for

Getty Images

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson have been adamant that the team is committed to at Ryan Tannehill at quarterback for the 2022 season, but he also knows that Tannehill is currently signed through the 2023 season and that the Titans need to play a different quarterback in 2024 or some other point in the future.

That’s why Robinson is spending some time with quarterbacks in Indianapolis at this week’s scouting combine. Robinson has met with Carson Strong of Nevada and Sam Howell of North Carolina and the team has a meeting set with Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder.

None of those quarterbacks are not expected to go at the top of the first round, which is part of the reason why Robinson thinks this could be a moment to add a quarterback to develop behind Tannehill.

“There’s some in certain drafts that are way out of our reach because they’re going to go in the top three or four picks and we pick in the back part of the first round,” Robinson said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “We are trying to find those guys that may be within striking distance that may not come in and unseat, but that we see a future for.”

Picking a quarterback early in April’s draft might not do much to help the Titans in the short term, but a longer-term play could be in the cards if the Titans find a guy they like.