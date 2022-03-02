Jon Robinson: We’ve got a little bit of time on Harold Landry tag decision

Getty Images

The Titans and edge rusher Harold Landry have both expressed a desire to continue their working relationship beyond the expiration of his rookie contract, but it’s not clear how that continuation will work at this point.

Franchise tags can be handed out through March 8 and Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said on Wednesday that the team is still working on how they’ll proceed with Landry this offseason.

“Yeah, we’ve had some discussions about that,” Robinson said, via Titans247. “We will continue to have those discussions. We’ve got a meeting later this week. Continue to work through that situation. We’ve got a little bit of time on the tag decision. We’ve got a little more time on hopefully a long-term solution. Continue to work through that. We’ll see how it goes.”

If the Titans do tag Landry, they’ll have until July to work out a long-term deal without risking his departure and that would seem to make a tag a likely outcome at this point.